ESPN Analyst Has A QB Trade Suggestion For The Cowboys

The NFC East looks so abysmal right now that a team with a record under .500 is most likely going to win the division. With a playoff spot there for the taking, will the Dallas Cowboys pull off a trade at the deadline?

Dallas has a handful of issues to fix this fall. Its defense is giving up 36 points per game, the offensive line has been decimated by injuries, and Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury has deflated Mike McCarthy’s offense.

While FS1’s Colin Cowherd believes the Cowboys should be sellers at the trade deadline, ESPN’s Mina Kimes has a bold trade suggestion that would give Jerry Jones’ team a shot in the arm moving forward.

Kimes thinks Dallas should consider trading for Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was benched this week by Miami in favor of Tua Tagovailoa.

“Whispers in the general direction of Dallas: Ryan Fitzpatrick would win the NFC East,” Kimes wrote on Twitter.

Fitzpatrick would likely love another crack at starting. However, the biggest weakness for Dallas at this moment isn’t at quarterback.

Andy Dalton is more than capable of winning games in the NFL. Replacing him with Fitzpatrick probably won’t solve much if the offensive line continues to struggle without La’el Collins and Tyron Smith.

Make no mistake though, Fitzpatrick leading the Cowboys to a division title would make for a great story in 2020.