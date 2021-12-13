ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

ESPN’s Ryan Clark thinks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott needs to wake up if the team wants to win a Super Bowl.

Clark appeared on Monday’s Get Up and touched on how Prescott is holding the team back from contending.

“Earlier on in the season, we thought the offense was going to carry this team,” Clark said. “We thought Dak Prescott was going to play at an MVP level and this is why this team would be a championship contender. But when you think about what Micah Parsons is doing, the things that Dan Quinn has added to this defense, that defense is now becoming the reason why this team can win football games. This Dak Prescott, the guy playing football now, cannot win a championship. They cannot be a Super Bowl team with No. 4 playing at the level he’s playing at.”

.@Realrclark25 says Dak Prescott is holding the Cowboys back from being Super Bowl contenders. "This Dak Prescott, the guy playing football now, CANNOT win a championship! They cannot be a Super Bowl team with No. 4 playing at the level he's playing at." pic.twitter.com/CKUNVEPMOf — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 13, 2021

Prescott finished Sunday’s game with only 211 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six in the fourth quarter.

In Prescott’s last four games, he only has four touchdown passes, but five interceptions.

His play definitely needs to get better because, before these last four games, Prescott had 20 touchdown passes to just five interceptions.

The Cowboys will be back in action next Sunday against the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET.