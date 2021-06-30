ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Dak Prescott, Cowboys

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum didn’t shy away from showing his belief in the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week on Get Up. Dan Orlovsky, however, isn’t so sure the Cowboys can be labeled a contender just yet.

Earlier today, Orlovsky had a brutally honest message for Cowboys fans who believe their team will make a run to the Super Bowl this upcoming season. He didn’t say Dallas has no chance of making a title run this fall, but he provided some evidence as to why its fan base should be concerned.

Over the past three years, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have really struggled against playoff-caliber teams. Until that changes, the Cowboys can’t really be considered a true contender.

“He’s got to be something he has not been in three seasons, and that’s being really good against really good football teams,” Orlovsky said. “The 2018, 2019 and 2020 Dallas Cowboys led by Dak Prescott have not performed well against playoff football teams.

“One of my favorite sayings ever is my facts trump your feelings. Cowboys fans, here’s a little bit of some truth serum, OK? In those three seasons, they’re 5-13 led by Dak against playoff teams. Dak has accounted for 29 touchdowns and 24 turnovers, and they’ve scored 20 points per game. We can sit here and figure out exactly what they have to be, but at the end of the day they paid him $140 million. He better go play better against playoff football teams.”

"My facts trump your feelings!"@danorlovsky7 delivers some "cold, hard truth" to Cowboys fans who are overly hopeful this offseason 😳 pic.twitter.com/CRwZzjZlOX — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 30, 2021

Prescott and the Cowboys will get the chance to immediately change this narrative once the 2021 season begins since their Week 1 matchup is against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A win over the defending champions won’t erase the past, but it would eliminate some concerns about Dallas moving forward.