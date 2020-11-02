ESPN Analyst Has Brutally Honest Comment On Cowboys vs. Eagles

Sunday Night Football typically produces one of the best games of the NFL’s weekend. That is not the case tonight, though.

We have the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Dallas Cowboys in this evening’s game. So far, it’s been a pretty ugly contest.

Dallas leads Philadelphia, 9-7, on Sunday night. The Cowboys have been led by kicker Greg Zuerlein, who’s drilled three field goals, including a crazy 59-yard kick at the end of the first half. The Eagles, meanwhile, have struggled on offense, with Carson Wentz turning the ball over several times.

ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates summed up his thoughts on tonight’s game. He didn’t hold back.

“I’ve watched better games in the fourth week of the preseason,” the ESPN NFL analyst tweeted.

I’ve watched better games in the fourth week of the preseason. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 2, 2020

That’s probably a bit harsh. Did any games in Week 4 of an NFL preseason have a made field goal like this one?

We doubt it.

Still, it’s been a pretty ugly contest outside of that, especially for Carson Wentz, who’s having a disastrous outing against his division rival.

The finish of the Cowboys vs. Eagles game can be seen on NBC.