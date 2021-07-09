ESPN Analyst Names “Biggest Threat” To Buccaneers In NFC

Until proven otherwise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the team to beat not only in the NFC, but also the NFL. An ESPN analyst thinks one team out of the NFC East will be the Bucs’ “biggest threat” to dethrone the 2021 champs, though.

Former NFL GM and now ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum is all aboard the Dallas Cowboys‘ bandwagon ahead of the 2021 season. He thinks they are by far the “biggest threat” to the Buccaneers’ back-to-back championship aspirations.

“They are the biggest threat in the NFC to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers! … I expect this team to compete against Tampa Bay in the NFC championship game,” Tannenbaum said during ESPN’s Get Up! on Friday.

With Dak Prescott back under center and his longterm contract negotiations wrapped up, there’s plenty of reason to believe the Cowboys will be a contender. But we’ve seen this story before. Pre-season expectations surrounding Dallas are always sky-high. In recent memory, the Cowboys haven’t lived up to them. .@RealTannenbaum is alllllll the way in on the Cowboys this season 👀 "They are the biggest threat in the NFC to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers! … I expect this team to compete against Tampa Bay in the NFC championship game. pic.twitter.com/cvcI9G2RCi — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 9, 2021

We’ll find out everything we need to know about the Dallas Cowboys right at the start of the 2021 season. They’ll pay a visit to the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9.

If Dak Prescott and the Cowboys emerge victorious in Week 1, they’ll be the talk of the NFL world. A loss, on the other hand, could be a foreshadowing of what’s to come for Dallas throughout the rest of the season.

Regardless, it’s now or never for Prescott and the Cowboys. As long as the majority of the roster stays healthy, there’s no reason Dallas shouldn’t win the NFC East and be a major playoff contender. In fact, it’s overdue at this point.