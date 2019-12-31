ESPN Analyst Names Dark Horse Candidate For Cowboys Job

There are a handful of job openings in the NFL, but none are more appealing than the opportunity to coach the Dallas Cowboys. With the offseason just around the corner, there are so many rumors swirling around who might lead ‘America’s Team.’

Team owner Jerry Jones is scheduled to meet this week with Jason Garrett, but the latest report indicates that he will not return as the head coach for 2020.

While there have already been a few college coaches linked to the job, such as Lincoln Riley and Matt Rhule, it appears another candidate can be added to that list.

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum believes the Cowboys should consider making Florida coach Dan Mullen their next coach.

Here’s what Tannenbaum had to say on ESPN’s Get Up, via 247Sports:

“One interesting name that we saw last night in the Orange Bowl was Dan Mullen, the head coach of the University of Florida,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s Get Up. “He’s had success coaching Dak Prescott in college. His name has not been out there a lot, but he’s a really intriguing possibility because of the success he had with Dak Prescott.”

Prescott threw for 3,793 yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions in his final season under Mullen at Mississippi State.

This isn’t the first time that Mullen has been linked to the Cowboys, as NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah stated in the past he thinks it would be a good hire.