ESPN Analyst Names The 1 Reason Cowboys Won't Win Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

At 6-3, the Dallas Cowboys are firmly in the contending mix in the NFC, but they have an Achilles heel, according to ESPN's Chris Canty.

As of right now, Canty doesn't believe the 'Boys can win a Super Bowl because of their inability to stop the run. Dallas is coming off a 31-28 loss to the Packers in which Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combined for 203 rushing yards on 37 carries.

"They've got to get that fixed, because all teams are going to do is replicate the formula that we saw Green Bay have," Canty said on Get Up this morning.

Canty, a former defensive tackle, also noted that when teams come out in heavy personnel on offense, it forces the Cowboys to adjust their alignment and make Micah Parson more of an off-ball linebacker than a pass rusher where he's most dangerous.

So far, Dallas has surrendered the ninth-most rushing yards (1,288) in the NFL and the fifth-highest average yards per carry (4.8).

Down the stretch, the Cowboys still have matchups against the Giants, Eagles, Titans and Jaguars, all top 12 rushing offenses.

We'll see how they handle those tests.