ESPN Analyst On Dak Prescott’s Struggles: ‘He Hasn’t Been Himself’

It’s no secret that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hasn’t been on his A-game of late.

The defense has been the biggest reason why Dallas is winning games and that especially held true on Dec. 14 against Washington. Randy Gregory forced multiple turnovers, plus Micah Parsons also forced one to help Dallas survive a late comeback bid.

Domonique Foxworth appeared on ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday and doesn’t like how many poor decisions Prescott has been making.

“I mean, Dak hasn’t been himself,” Foxworth said. “He’s been uncharacteristically making some really poor decisions. He’s not able to pick up the blitz or understand when it’s coming or where it’s coming from. It’s not every down, you still see glimpses of how great Dak is. You see him underthrowing passes sometimes and he’s so inconsistent. That’s the problem right now, that there are so many problems on offense. Dak normally has the ability to overcome all of that. He hasn’t so far.”

.@Foxworth24 says Dak Prescott "hasn't been himself." "He's been uncharacteristically making some really poor decisions. … That's the problem right now, that there's so many problems on offense. … Dak normally has the ability to overcome all of that. He hasn't so far." pic.twitter.com/m5OL5knuwF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 21, 2021

So far this season, Prescott has 3,598 yards with 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. However, during his last five games, he only has five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Dallas has been able to win three of those five to get to 10-4, but Prescott still needs to be better if the team is to go on a big run.

The Cowboys’ next game will be on Sunday against the Washington Football Team at 8:20 p.m. ET.