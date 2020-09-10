ESPN Analyst Rips Skip Bayless For His ‘Bulls–t’ Comment

Skip Bayless is getting absolutely ripped on Thursday for his dialogue in which he discussed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. ESPN’s Damien Woody is the latest to blast Bayless for his tone-deaf comments.

Bayless criticized Prescott after the the Cowboys quarterback recently admitted he battles depression. In the same interview, Prescott also talked about his brother, Jace, who died by suicide earlier this year. Bayless’s comments noted Prescott couldn’t possibly be a sufficient leader since he’s battling depression.

Of course, Bayless is getting absolutely ripped for his comments – as he should be. Not only were they tone-deaf, but Bayless seems to be apart of a line of thinking that suggests strong leaders can’t possibly battle depression or strong emotions.

ESPN’s Damien Woody is the latest to blast Bayless for his insensitive comments.

“Some bulls–t that Skip Bayless came with re Dak Presccot,” Woody said on Twitter. “Man opened up about a real issue that’s affecting so many in our society. I thought we want our athletes to be open & honest…CLOWN.”

Woody’s 100 percent right here. Skip’s comments on Dak are completely uncalled for and 100 percent insensitive. On a positive note, Bayless’ take has been met with heavy criticism.

Hopefully, Dak’s recent comments can help drive the narrative that depression – or any mental health issues – are a normal part of life.

The Cowboys quarterback has certainly proved he’s capable of being a leader all while battling depression at the same time. Prescott will once again take command of the Cowboys’ offense this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.