ESPN Analyst Says Cowboys Have 3 Needs In NFL Draft

Before the 2019 NFL season kicked off, the Dallas Cowboys were expected to win the NFC East and compete for the conference title.

They started off the season with a 3-0 record. NFL analysts and fans alike thought the team could compete for a Super Bowl. However, a 5-8 record the rest of the way cost head coach Jason Garrett his job.

Now the team is gearing up for the 2020 NFL draft with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy in charge. With just over two weeks until the draft, one ESPN analyst named the biggest needs for the Cowboys.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick named three key areas where Dallas needs to improve. Here’s what he had to say on SportsCenter this morning via 247Sports.

“No. 1, what really kind of brought Dallas back and brought them into the national spotlight again was how they invested in their offensive line,” Riddick said. “They can always use to really fortify the offensive line and get more depth and, who knows, maybe even get a starter out of this draft along the offensive line.”

Here’s the rest of his comments:

“(No. 2), adding edge-rush capabilities to go along with Demarcus Lawrence on the defensive side of the ball to make up for the loss of Robert Quinn…And then, obviously, (No. 3), in the secondary, you always need coverage players. When you lose a guy like Byron Jones to the Miami Dolphins via free agency — with the money he got, obviously, the market is telling you just how important corners are in today’s game. And it’s no different for Dallas. They should be looking for corner help up in this draft as well.”

Dallas owns the No. 17 pick in the first round of the 2002 draft.

Many mock drafts suggest the Cowboys will select former Florida star corner CJ Henderson to replace Byron Jones.

However, the team will have plenty of options as the draft draws near. Who will the Cowboys select in the first round?