ESPN Analyst Says Cowboys Player Broke The ‘Code’ On Sunday

A Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman continues to take heat for an apparent “dirty” play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Cowboys second-year defensive tackle Trysten Hill is getting crushed for the move he pulled on Seahawks running back Chris Carson.

Hill appeared to twist Carson’s leg following a play late in the second half. The Seahawks running back had to leave the game with an apparent knee injury.

Why is this dude trying to rip Carson's leg off after the play?? pic.twitter.com/N4bCEWgAMF — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 27, 2020

ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears played on the defensive line for the Cowboys. He was a first-round pick out of LSU in 2005 and played in Dallas through 2012.

Spears had a harsh message for Hill on Twitter on Sunday evening.

“There’s a Code that usually exist between players in the league as much as we wanna win. This is a Code Breaker and Bulls–t,” Spears wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

There’s a Code that usually exist between players in the league as much as we wanna win. This is a Code Breaker and Bullshit . https://t.co/crpxpJZtFZ — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) September 28, 2020

It’s possible Hill could be fined (or worse) by the National Football League following a review of the plays this week.

Dallas, meanwhile, dropped to 1-2 on the season with Sunday’s loss to Seattle. The Cowboys lost a close one to the Seahawks, 38-31.

Mike McCarthy’s team will look to get back to .500 next Sunday when they take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. E.T.