ESPN Analyst: Cowboys “Have To Consider” Drafting QB This Year

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott walking off the field after a game. The potential Dak Prescott contract is a major offseason storyline.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing the NFC Divisional Round playoff game to the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys most likely prefer to reach a long-term agreement with Dak Prescott this offseason, but what if that can’t happen? According to ESPN insider Ed Werder, the team should consider selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Even if they franchise tag him, I think they have to consider drafting a quarterback with the 10th overall pick,” Werder said on Get Up. “With quarterbacks available in this draft and the continued uncertainty of Dak Prescott’s long-term commitment, I think they’d have to consider drafting a quarterback.”

Werder said it’s not a philosophy that Jerry Jones has generally embraced, but it can’t be ruled out.

Dallas owns the No. 10 overall pick in the upcoming draft, so it’s possible that a quarterback like Trey Lance or Mac Jones will be available at that time.

ESPN analyst Marcus Spears agreed with Werder’s take, saying “It might be smart – business wise – to take a quarterback in this draft.”

While the Cowboys have to keep all options on the table, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had some encouraging news regarding the team’s negotiations with Prescott.

Rapoport reported that Dallas hopes to sign Prescott to a longterm extension as soon as possible, primarily ahead of the March 9 deadline to franchise tag players.

The expectation around the league is that Prescott will demand a salary of roughly $40 million per season. If that price is too steep for the Cowboys, then maybe drafting a quarterback would be the better option from a financial standpoint.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.