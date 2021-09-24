ESPN Analyst Sends Clear Message About Ezekiel Elliott

Some are starting to believe Ezekiel Elliott’s best days are behind him. ESPN’s Louis Riddick thinks otherwise.

Elliott, 26, is off to a pretty slow start this season. In two games, the Dallas Cowboys running back has 27 carries for 104 yards and one touchdown. It’s a pretty sizable step back for one of the more talented backs in the NFL.

Tony Pollard, in the meantime, is starting to look like a star. He had 109 yards rushing and one touchdown on 13 carries during the Cowboys’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

Will the Dallas offense center around Pollard instead of Zeke in the running game? Riddick doesn’t think so. In fact, the ESPN analyst believes there’s way too many fans overreacting to Elliott’s slow start this season.

“Tony Pollard is nice, no doubt, but the reports of Zeke’s demise/decline/whatever you want to call it are bs,” Riddick said on Twitter. “The tape says the man can still tote the [football emoji] with authority.” Tony Pollard is nice, no doubt, but the reports of Zeke’s demise/decline/whatever you want to call it are bs. The tape says the man can still tote the 🏈 with authority. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) September 24, 2021

The good news for the Dallas Cowboys is that they now have two star running backs.

Has Ezekiel Elliott taken a step back? Probably. But that just means he’s a star, not a superstar. Tony Pollard, meanwhile, is the perfect compliment to Elliott’s down-hill running style.

As long as both Elliott and Pollard stay healthy, the Cowboys offense is in business. Expect both to have big games in coming weeks.

Dallas takes on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.