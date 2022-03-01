The Spun

ESPN Analyst Suggests Big Cowboys Trade: Fans React

Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think Amari Cooper should be on the Dallas Cowboys roster next season.

In fact, Orlovsky thinks that Cooper should be traded to another team. He also believes that the team should prioritize Dalton Schultz over Cooper.

“The Cowboys can and should trade Amari Cooper mainly because I think they’re a better team in 12 personnel,” Orlovsky said. “And I think you can trade Amari Cooper because outside of Dak Prescott when it comes to their pass game, the most important person on their offense is Dalton Schultz. If it comes down to Amari Cooper at his salary or Dalton Schultz, you should make sure that you take that money that you might be able to recoup in trade value and sign Dalton Schultz.”

The NFL world isn’t a big fan of this take from Orlovsky.

Cooper finished this past season with 865 yards and eight touchdowns on 68 receptions. Those numbers were a bit down from his previous two seasons, but he also dealt with COVID-19 and an injury along the way this year.

Schultz looks poised to cash out if Dallas doesn’t bring him back. He racked up 808 yards and eight touchdowns on 78 receptions.

This situation bears a close watch as the NFL offseason is about to ramp up.

