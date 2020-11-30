ESPN Analyst’s Tweet About Tony Romo Is Going Viral

An ESPN NFL analyst had a not-so-subtle tweet about Tony Romo during Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Romo was highly defensive of Bucs quarterback Tom Brady during Sunday’s game on CBS. Brady struggled early in the game, though Romo consistently came to his defense.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned superstar TV analyst mostly blamed Bruce Arians’ offensive system for Brady’s struggles. Romo routinely said that Arians needed to specialize the offense around Brady like they did in New England, winning six Super Bowls.

Brady went on to have a pretty good game, with the offense appearing to make some adjustments. He threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

During the game, ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark made a not-so-subtle reference to Romo’s defense of Brady.

“Dear current DBs I am sorry. I clearly don’t do my job correctly. I will now (as a former DB) look for every way to explain your mistakes as someone else’s fault. Former QBs do this so well and I apologize for not having y’all back,” he tweeted.

Well played, Ryan.

The Bucs, meanwhile, dropped to 7-5 following Sunday night’s loss. The Chiefs improved to 10-1 with the win.