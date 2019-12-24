ESPN College Football Analyst: Cowboys “Shouldn’t” Hire Urban Meyer

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer entered the broadcast booth for the 2019 college football season. After stepping down as the Buckeyes head coach, Meyer became a star analyst for FOX Sports.

However, after year in the booth, fans and analysts alike are wondering if he’ll return to the sideline.

Meyer’s name popped up as a potential replacement for Jason Garrett – if he’s ousted as the Dallas Cowboys head coach.

One ESPN analyst doesn’t see that happening though. College football analyst Emmanuel Acho doesn’t think Meyer and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would get along.

“Jerry Jones ain’t going to let you be the chef,” Acho said.

“He’s going to come in there and (say), ‘Huh, let’s add some more salt to that, Urban, let’s add some pepper to that, how about some parsley.’ Urban’s going to be like, ‘Chill, I got this.’ So when you talk about the guys that could be the next predecessor as the next Cowboys head coach, this shouldn’t be Urban, not a good recipe.”

Meyer’s success at the collegiate level can’t be understated. However, he’s never coached in the NFL – even as an assistant.

Will Meyer find another head coaching job sometime soon? Stay tuned for the latest.