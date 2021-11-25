ESPN Computer Prediction For Today’s Cowboys-Raiders Game

The Las Vegas Raiders are this year’s opponent for the Dallas Cowboys‘ annual Thanksgiving Day game later this afternoon.

Both teams come in looking to get back on track. The Raiders have dropped three straight and are 5-5 after a 5-2 start. Dallas, meanwhile, has lost two of three but still leads the NFC East with a 7-3 record.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they’ll be without star wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Cooper remains out due to COVID-19, while Lamb suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and did not clear protocol.

As a result, we’d expect a heavy dose of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. The Raiders have one of the league’s worst rush defenses and have been victimized by Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon (123 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and the Giants’ combo of Devontae Booker and Eli Penny (134 yards) during their three-game losing streak.

ESPN’s final FPI prediction for Cowboys-Raiders is out, and the computer heavily favors the home team.

Dallas has a 75.1% chance of winning, according to the FPI, compared to Las Vegas’ 24.7% odds.

Cowboys-Raiders is the second game of today’s NFL Thanksgiving triple-header.

It will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.