ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Saints vs. Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys will return to action on Thursday night in the Caesar’s Superdome, just a week after both teams dropped games on Thanksgiving.

But only one club will be able to come out on top in this evening’s matchup and improve their NFC playoff outlook.

ESPN’s final FPI prediction for Thursday’s game between the Saints and Cowboys is out and the computer is projecting a tight game. According to FPI, Dallas has a 54.6 percent chance of winning on the road, compared to New Orleans’ 45.1 percent odds.

The Cowboys (7-4) enter the game as six-point favorites and for good reason. Dallas boasts one of the most explosive offenses in the league and should be nearly back at full strength by kickoff. Wide receivers Amari Cooper (COVID-19) and Ceedee Lamb (concussion) are both expected to return after missing last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, while Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is poised to be in the running back rotation as well.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys will be short six coaches for Thursday’s matchup due to COVID-19. Head coach Mike McCarthy, who tested positive for the virus earlier in the week, is among them.

The Saints (5-6) have an almost completely different injury outlook than the Cowboys headed into Thursday’s matchup. New Orleans is banged up and will be without star running back Alvin Kamara, as well as starting tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead – all of whom are dealing with knee injuries.

The Saints will make a change at quarterback in an effort to stop their three-game skid. Taysom Hill, back from a foot injury, will lineup under center in place of Trevor Siemian.

The Cowboys may be the odds-on favorites to come out on top on Thursday, but with the game taking place in New Orleans, anything can happen.

Kickoff for Saints-Cowboys is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.