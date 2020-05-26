ESPN Computer Predicts The Cowboys’ W-L Record

After finishing 8-8 and missing the playoffs in 2019, expectations are still high for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2020 season.

Dallas has a new head coach in Mike McCarthy and still needs to work out a long-term contract with Dak Prescott. However, the Cowboys should be loaded offensively, especially after adding wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the draft.

Defensively, Dallas lost Robert Quinn and Byron Jones, but there’s talent still in the picture, particularly at linebacker. The team also made a number of intriguing free agent signings along the defensive line.

When you add all of that up, it equals the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) giving the Cowboys the fifth-highest chance to win the Super Bowl. The updated FPI also projects Dallas’ win-loss record for 2020.

Dallas Cowboys: 9.3-6.7

Now, you might look at that and think 9-7 isn’t a great prediction, but the FPI only pegs four teams to win 10 or more games. Very likely, there will be a couple more than that.

Dallas’ top competition in the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles, are projected to go 9.1-6.8. If that tells you anything, it is that the ESPN computer thinks the division will come down to the wire again.

The full FPI projections can be found here. In addition to win-loss record, other metrics include odds of making the playoffs, winning the division, reaching the conference title game and Super Bowl and more.