ESPN Computer’s Early Prediction For Giants vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys face the New York Giants in Week 17 for what could be a win-and-you’re-in battle for the NFC East title and a trip to the playoffs.

Dallas started the season with a historically bad defense and were 2-7 at the bye. Were it not for an absolutely awful NFC East, they might have been eliminated from playoff contention over a month ago. But despite countless injuries, poor defense and calls for head coach Mike McCarthy to be fired in his first year, the Cowboys are one game away from returning to the postseason.

The Giants’ first season under Joe Judge has been quite the roller coaster ride. They looked like the worst team in the league for the first quarter of the season, starting 0-5. But they strung together a few wins to get back into playoff contention. If they win this game and another result goes their way, the Giants will be the first 10-loss team to make the playoffs.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Cowboys-Giants game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that New York has this game on lock. The computer model gives the Giants a 63.9-percent chance to win the game against the Cowboys.

Bear in mind, this game will only have significance if the Philadelphia Eagles beat or tie the Washington Football Team. Washington would win the NFC East title outright with a win over Philadelphia.

But that doesn’t mean the Cowboys and Giants won’t be throwing everything they’ve got into this game.

The game will be played at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.