ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Cowboys-Eagles Tonight

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles do battle for the NFC East lead on Sunday Night Football tonight. Both teams have had their struggles, but one of them will be the first to hit three wins on the season at the NFL’s halfway mark.

Injuries have crushed the Dallas Cowboys all season, but more so at the QB position than any team in the league. Losing starter Dak Prescott for the season was bad enough, but losing backup Andy Dalton due to a concussion has forced rookie Ben DiNucci into action.

DiNucci will be going up against Eagles QB Carson Wentz, who has really fallen back down to earth after several years of top-notch football. No QB has thrown more interceptions than Wentz, whose 10 picks are the most since his rookie year. Those turnovers are a big reason the Eagles are 2-4-1 – and have looked every bit as bad at times as that record indicates.

Both teams are on pace to finish with seven wins or fewer. Yet both are expected to be in contention for the NFC East crown all the way to the end of the season because the division is just so terrible.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Cowboys-Eagles game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Philadelphia has this game well in hand. The computer model gives the Eagles a 75.4-percent chance to win Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

The fact that there’s a rookie QB getting his first NFL start is probably the biggest reason for Philly’s big edge.

But in a year this crazy, we’re almost expecting DiNucci to play lights out in his first-ever start.

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.