ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Cowboys-Washington Game

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin gets tackled.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team makes a catch as Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a tackle during the second half at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The second game of today’s Thanksgiving doubleheader features the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Football Team in a battle for NFC East supremacy.

The last part of that sentence might be exaggerated, since can you really claim supremacy of anything when your record is 4-7? That will be the mark for the winner of today’s matchup between 3-7 rivals.

Because of the East’s ineptitude, this game will feature plenty at stake. It will also feature a team dealing with tragedy following the sudden passing of Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul this week.

ESPN has released its final prediction for Cowboys-Washington, and the computer seems to think it will be a tight contest.

  • According to the FPI, Washington has a 54.8 percent chance of winning compared to Dallas’ 44.9 percent chance.

Washington won the first matchup between these teams one month ago. In that game, Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton left with a concussion.

Dalton returned last week and led the Cowboys to a win over Minnesota. We’ll see if he can make it two in a row this afternoon.

Kickoff for Dallas-Washington is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.


