ESPN Suggests A ‘Daring’ Move For Cowboys With Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys will once again be a focal point of the NFL’s offseason, with Dak Prescott’s future up in the air.

Prescott was hit with the franchise tag last offseason, as he was unable to come to terms on a contract extension with Jerry Jones’ franchise. The Cowboys quarterback had a massive start to the season, but suffered a season-ending injury against the New York Giants.

The star quarterback is expected to make a full recovery and be back to 100 percent for the start of the 2021 season. But will he be in Dallas when that happens?

ESPN has suggested a “daring” move for the Cowboys in free agency: let Prescott walk.

From ESPN.com:

Let Dak Prescott walk in free agency, trade up and draft a quarterback Prescott isn’t overrated. Both QBR and passing DVOA identified him as a top-eight passer in 2019 and 2020 before his injury. But the favorable situation that Prescott has enjoyed with excellent pass protection and skill-player talent in recent seasons could prop up a lesser quarterback. It did so for Andy Dalton in 2020; many fans missed his bounce-back 53.8 QBR in the shadows of defense-driven losses and Dalton’s poor play in prime-time games. And it likely propped up Prescott in his rookie season in 2016 when a Tony Romo injury thrust the fourth-rounder into an unexpected starting role.

The Cowboys have also been linked to Russell Wilson. The Seahawks quarterback reportedly has the Cowboys on his list of four preferred teams.

However, it doesn’t sound like a blockbuster trade between the Cowboys and the Seahawks will happen.