Nearly a week after their season came to a close without a playoff run, the Dallas Cowboys have still not made a decision on head coach Jason Garrett.

Many expected Dallas to move quickly by firing Garrett following another failed season. After several meetings between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his head coach, Garrett remained as the team’s head coach.

That could be about to change. According to a new report from ESPN insider Ed Werder, the Cowboys have finally made a decision on Garrett.

Werder reported the next “phase” for Dallas is expected to conclude soon – with Garret not part of the organization.

“Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have moved slowly and with ‘abundance of care and respect’ for Jason Garrett,” Werder reported.

“That phase expected to conclude soon with Garrett not part of organization. Next phase to involve candidate interviews will begin quickly thereafter.”

Garrett technically does not have to be fired before the 2020 season. His contract runs up later this month, meaning the Cowboys can simply let his contract expire.

Garrett led the Cowboys to three playoff appearances in nine full seasons as the team’s head coach. It appears 2019 was his final chance to lead the team.

