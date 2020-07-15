ESPN Insider: Dak Prescott’s Future In Dallas Is In Question

Despite having several months to hammer out a new deal, the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott haven’t agreed on a long-term extension. This means he’ll play the 2020 season on the franchise tag, which will pay him $31.4 million.

On Tuesday night, NFL Network reporter Jane Slater revealed the team’s final offer to Prescott. The front office was willing to give the dual-threat quarterback a deal that paid him anywhere from $33-35 million per season.

The main issue for the two sides is the length of a potential deal. Prescott wants a four-year contract that way he can cash in again at a young age, meanwhile the Cowboys want a five-year commitment.

Since all signs point to Prescott playing the upcoming season on a one-year deal, there is some uncertainty regarding his future with the team. ESPN insider Adam Schefter had a telling remark about the Pro Bowl quarterback this morning.

“I think each side has dug in to its respective stance and ready to move forward into the future, putting Dak’s future in Dallas in question,” Schefter said on ESPN’s Get Up this Wednesday.

Is Dak’s future in Dallas in question?@AdamSchefter breaks down how rare it is for an NFL QB to play a season on the franchise tag and what it means for Dak in 2021. pic.twitter.com/w7kIOSZ0Fs — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 15, 2020

Last season, Prescott threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Dallas has all the necessary weapons on offense to contend this upcoming season. However, it’s unclear how Prescott will perform under a different head coach.

If Prescott wants to break the bank next offseason, he’ll need to put up strong numbers for the Cowboys.