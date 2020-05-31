The Spun

ESPN Insider Outlines 1 Deal That Dak Prescott Might Accept

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott during a football game.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have been in a holding pattern as the two sides try to work out a deal.

But ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler believes that there is a possible deal to be made that Dak might be inclined to accept. Appearing on SportsCenter, Fowler proposed that a four-year deal paying $35 million annually might be “really hard to pass up”.

“I continue to hear that he’s looking at the overall picture,” Fowler said, via 247Sports. “And if [Texans QB] Deshaun Watson gets a deal done in Houston, that only strengthens the quarterback market. Speaking to several execs around the league, they believe if Prescott can get close to or at that 35-million-dollar-per-year mark on the four-year deal he covets, it’s going to be really hard to pass that up.”

Dak has until mid-July to reach an extension with the Dallas Cowboys. If he doesn’t he’ll play out the season and become a free agent at the end of the 2020 campaign.

The two-time Pro Bowler is heading into his fifth year as the team’s starting quarterback. He’s never had a losing season in Dallas and has led them to the playoffs twice.

But Dak has also been criticized for not rising to the occasion in big spots. While he’s 40-24 as a starter, he’s 15-8 in primetime games, and just 6-6 with the spotlight on since 2018.

Would $35 million a year be a good deal for Dak Prescott?

