ESPN Insider Outlines 1 Deal That Dak Prescott Might Accept

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have been in a holding pattern as the two sides try to work out a deal.

But ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler believes that there is a possible deal to be made that Dak might be inclined to accept. Appearing on SportsCenter, Fowler proposed that a four-year deal paying $35 million annually might be “really hard to pass up”.

“I continue to hear that he’s looking at the overall picture,” Fowler said, via 247Sports. “And if [Texans QB] Deshaun Watson gets a deal done in Houston, that only strengthens the quarterback market. Speaking to several execs around the league, they believe if Prescott can get close to or at that 35-million-dollar-per-year mark on the four-year deal he covets, it’s going to be really hard to pass that up.”

Dak has until mid-July to reach an extension with the Dallas Cowboys. If he doesn’t he’ll play out the season and become a free agent at the end of the 2020 campaign.

The two-time Pro Bowler is heading into his fifth year as the team’s starting quarterback. He’s never had a losing season in Dallas and has led them to the playoffs twice.

But Dak has also been criticized for not rising to the occasion in big spots. While he’s 40-24 as a starter, he’s 15-8 in primetime games, and just 6-6 with the spotlight on since 2018.

Would $35 million a year be a good deal for Dak Prescott?