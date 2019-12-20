The biggest story this weekend involving the Dallas Cowboys has to do with the health of Dak Prescott. His status for this Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles was up in the air due to a shoulder injury.

Prescott was listed as a limited participant during practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the star quarterback didn’t practice throwing a football until this afternoon.

With kickoff only two days away, the Cowboys have made a decision as to whether or not Prescott will start.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the team has not listed Prescott on its final injury report. This means he will start on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Cowboys are not listing QB Dak Prescott on their final injury report despite the fact that he was limited all week with a shoulder injury, per source. So Prescott starts Sunday at Philadelphia, in the division-deciding game, as expected. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2019

The expectation for the most part was that Prescott would start. After all, the Cowboys would clinch the NFC East with a win over the Eagles.

Prescott has proven over the course of his career that he’s extremely tough. Playing through an AC joint sprain should help strengthen that narrative.

Ezekiel Elliott and Travis Frederick told the media earlier this week that Prescott would play. Neither truly knew the extent of his injury, but they said they trust him to be there in a must-win scenario.

Kickoff for this game is at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.