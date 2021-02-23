As the offseason progresses, a major story line will be if quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys can come to an agreement on a long-term extension.

The Cowboys-Prescott contract negotiations once again appear to be in limbo, at least publicly. If Dallas hopes to secure its franchise quarterback for the long haul, it’ll have to get working quickly. Dallas has until March 9 to franchise tag Prescott, the same strategy the organization used on the young quarterback last year. Doing so makes Prescott unable to negotiate with other teams.

In an ideal scenario, the Cowboys and Prescott would finally come to a long-term contract agreement before March 9, making the franchise tag unnecessary by that point. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, that’s exactly what Dallas would like to do.

The Cowboys “hope” to come to an agreement with Prescott on a longterm contract by March 9, per Archer. Dallas has reportedly been in contact with Prescott’s rep.

“Starting Tuesday, the Cowboys can put the franchise tag on Dak Prescott at a cost of $37.7 million, but that will not happen until March 9, the tag deadline,” Archer wrote on ESPN.com. “Between Tuesday and March 9, the Cowboys hope to work out a long-term deal with Prescott. There have been discussions – if not actual negotiations – with Prescott’s rep. Without a long-term deal by March 9, the next deadline to watch is July 15, the final day the sides can reach an agreement or else Prescott has play the season on the tag.”

If the Cowboys “hope” to work out a new deal with Dak Prescott, then why hasn’t it happened?

Similar reports surfaced during the 2020 off-season. The Cowboys wound up franchise tagging Prescott.

These next few weeks could prove critical in regards to Prescott’s future in Dallas.