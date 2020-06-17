ESPN Insider Shares Expectation For Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott

After months of not much happening between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, it looks like this saga may have a happy ending.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Dan Graziano explained that a deal should get done before July 15. He explained that after the July 15 deadline the Cowboys are no longer allowed to negotiate with Dak Prescott until after the season ends.

Despite the two sides still not engaging in talks, Graziano expressed confidence that “talks will ramp up prior to July 15”. Ultimately, he feels that a deal will get done before then.

“The reason that the franchise players are the focus is that there’s a July 15 deadline to sign your franchise player — four weeks from today,” Graziano said. “If you don’t sign them by that deadline you can’t negotiate, by rule, an extension with them until after the season ends. So where it stands with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys is July 15 is the deadline, there have not been significant talks in recent weeks. The expectation is that those talks will ramp up prior to July 15 and that a deal will get done…”

Dak Prescott has been the Cowboys starter since his rookie season, but has been among the lowest paid starters during that time. Per Spotrac, he ranked 40th among quarterbacks in salary last. He reportedly earned less than Chad Henne and Drew Stanton.

In those four years, he’s made two Pro Bowls and led the Cowboys to the playoffs twice.

But Dallas slapped the franchise tag on him after the 2019 season.

Will Dak Prescott sign a new contract with the Cowboys before the deadline?