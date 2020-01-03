ESPN Insider Suggests Cowboys Could Trade Draft Pick For Head Coach

As the Dallas Cowboys wrap up the 2019 NFL season, the organization is expected to part ways with head coach Jason Garrett. After days of end-of-year meetings, Garrett remains as the team’s head coach, though his contract runs up later this month.

If/when the Cowboys move on, there are several candidates for the opening. College coaches Lincoln Riley and Urban Meyer were named as possible replacements for Garret – as were veteran NFL coaches Leslie Frazier and Dennis Allen.

On Friday morning, a new name popped up. ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano suggested a current NFL head coach could lead the Cowboys next season.

Graziano brought Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer up as a candidate. Zimmer has a year left on his contract with the Vikings. Dallas would have to ship a draft pick to Minnesota to land the head coach.

From Graziano’s report:

“If the Vikings lose, there are people around the league who wouldn’t be surprised to see Jones take a run at coach Mike Zimmer, a former Cowboys defensive coordinator for whom Jones feels a strong affinity. Zimmer has a year left on his Vikings contract, so it’s possible that the Cowboys would have to trade a draft pick for him in this scenario, but don’t rule it out.”

Zimmer has the Vikings in the playoffs for the third time in his six seasons as the team’s head coach. He racked up a record of 57-38-1 in those six campaigns.

Zimmer served as an assistant coach for the Cowboys from 1994-2006.

Will Dallas make a trade for a new head coach? Stay tuned for the latest in the Cowboys search.