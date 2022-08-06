ESPN Insiders Says Cowboys "Desperately Need" 1 Wide Receiver

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

While on ESPN's NFL Live this past Friday, Jeff Darlington was asked if the Dallas Cowboys should pursue Odell Beckham Jr. before the regular season begins.

Darlington had a strong response to that question, saying the Cowboys should trade for Amari Cooper.

Of course, the Cowboys already dealt Cooper to the Cleveland Browns earlier this year in a money-saving move.

Darlington believes the Cowboys "desperately need" Cooper on their roster because their receiving corps is currently depleted.

"They should give up a fifth-round pick to get Amari Cooper, because that would just be perfect for this offense," Darlington said. "I mean, cmon. One of the most underrated storylines this offseason is the Cowboys trading Amari Cooper for a fifth-round pick."

Darlington continued: "I understand hindsight is 20-20, but man, the Cowboys desperately need Amari Cooper on their roster right now."

The Cowboys already lost James Washington to a foot injury that'll sideline him for over a month. To make matters worse, Michael Gallup might not be ready for the first couple of regular season games.

Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys don't have a healthy wideout on their roster who has shown they can succeed in Mike McCarthy's system.

Since there's no chance Cooper is returning to Dallas this year, the Cowboys will need one of their young wide receivers to step up.