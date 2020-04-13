ESPN Analyst Goes Off On Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have taken plenty of heat for taking part in a catered party in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the weekend, Prescott reportedly hosted a 30-person party at his residence.

The police in Prosper, Tex. where Prescott lives did respond to a complaint about a gathering at the quarterback’s residence, but were “unable to verify the report of a party.” According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a source close to Prescott confirmed there was a get-together, but that he “did not have over 10 people and was not in violation of any social distancing.”

Regardless of how many people were in attendance, ESPN’s Marcus Spears was not happy about the report of Prescott and Elliott hosting a function of any sort. In an appearance on First Take this morning, Spears, a former Cowboy, unleashed on the Dallas duo.

Calling what they did “tone deaf” and “dumb”, Spears said he considered the gathering to be disrespectful of those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

“This was one of the most disrespectful things I’ve seen in a long time,” Spears said. “If you pay any attention to Instagram, television, the news that’s being reported, you see the devastation of what this is doing to the people that are having to treat COVID-19 patients. You see nurses crying on Instagram, concerned about taking this disease home to their parents.”

"This was one of the most disrespectful things I've seen in a long time."@mspears96 went OFF about hearing reports that police were called to investigate a potential party at Dak Prescott's house. pic.twitter.com/NsEUSQMLVS — First Take (@FirstTake) April 13, 2020

We don’t know how many people were over Dak’s house, but the general tone of Spears’ comments are on point. It is irresponsible to have any sort of hangout like that under the current circumstances.

Prior to this, Prescott and former teammate Dez Bryant were criticized recently for working out and not obeying social distancing guidelines.