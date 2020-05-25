The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott remain at an impasse in contract negotiations. Heading into his fifth season, Prescott has until July 15 to sign a long-term deal in Big D.

If no deal has been struck by that point, Prescott can either play on the $31.5 million franchise tag the Cowboys placed on him in March, or continue to hold out. According to a report from ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer over the weekend, Dallas has made an offer that would make Prescott the second-highest paid quarterback in terms of average salary per year.

Another ESPN insider, Ed Werder, said on Friday that one of the major points of disagreement is that Prescott wants a four-year contract, while the Cowboys want five. Whatever the disconnect is, there is still hope that the two sides will come to an agreement. But for now, the divide remains.

Earlier today on Get Up!, analyst and former Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears provided his thoughts on where things stand. The big thing Spears tried to emphasize is that what is happening with Prescott is atypical.

“Franchises don’t go through this with their franchise quarterbacks,” Spears said. “This is one of the first times I think where we think about a contract negotiation with a quarterback, that it has been this long, this drawn-out, this many signings prior to him signing. And then you go out and sign a nine-year starter in this league [Andy Dalton] to be the backup? That’s preparation in case this thing doesn’t work. That’s what conventional football tells you…Guys that have been in this locker room before, this is not normal.”

Spears is certainly speaking from experience as a former player and particularly a former Cowboy. He’s right, too. Usually, there’s not this much uncertainty surrounding a team and the status of its franchise passer.

Regardless, we still figure that a deal will get done, If not, Prescott could just play on the tag and see if things change after next season.

