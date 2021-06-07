ESPN Names The Biggest ‘Question’ For The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys answered their most pressing question of 2021 early on by re-signing star QB Dak Prescott to a long term deal. But there’s one big question still looming.

In a recent feature for ESPN, Cowboys insider Todd Archer begged the question if Dallas can changes its defensive fortunes from last year. “Can the revamped Dallas defense continue its positive momentum?” Archer asked.

Archer pointed out that there have been “encouraging signs” in the defense under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. He said there’s already a ton of different between how the team practices now and how they practiced last year under Mike Nolan.

“There is more up in the air about the defense, although there have been encouraging signs this spring in the changes Dan Quinn is bringing,” Archer wrote. “The biggest change is the level of communication that has gone on throughout the group.

“After virtual meetings leading up to camp a year ago, players were unsure of the new scheme and it was noticeable by how quiet practices were on the defensive end. With on-field work this spring, plus virtual meetings, there is a lot more talking between groups and an understanding as to what is expected. The Cowboys’ hope is that level of understanding leads to players going faster and making more plays when things get real.”

It’ll be hard for the Cowboys to be much worse on defense than they were last year. The Cowboys gave up a franchise record 473 points, and gave up over 30 points in half of their games.

They finished 6-10 but only narrowly missed the playoffs.

With Dak Prescott returning from his injury, another year of head coach Mike McCarthy’s system in place, and a new voice on defense, they should be better overall if they can stay healthy.

That said, a lot of people are going to lose their jobs if they don’t improve this coming year.

How much better (or worse) do you expect the Cowboys defense to be in 2021?