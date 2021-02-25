ESPN Outlines What Cowboys Could Trade For Russell Wilson

The Dallas Cowboys are in the mix for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. That is, if Wilson demands a trade and Seattle obliges.

Wilson has interest in four teams, the Cowboys included, if he eventually demands a trade, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. It’s obvious as to why.

The Dallas offense is loaded with playmakers. And who doesn’t want to play for the Cowboys? Pairing Wilson with one of the biggest brands in sports seems like a no-brainer.

In the event Wilson demands a trade and the Cowboys try to acquire him, it’s going to require plenty in return. Dak Prescott would be off the table, considering he’ll either be a free agent, franchise tagged or signed to a longterm contract this off-season. Instead, Dallas would have to part ways with plenty of first-round draft picks in coming years in addition to players.

“Multiple first-round picks at the least,” wrote NFL analyst Todd Archer, via ESPN.com. “The Cowboys have the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft, which would help, but they would have to give up future first-rounders if not more picks and maybe some players just to land him. And if you’re asking about trading Dak Prescott, well, they can’t. He’s a free agent and even if they place the franchise tag on him for a second straight year, Prescott would have to sign the tender before any trade could be facilitated.”

A Cowboys trade for Russell Wilson is doable, but it’s also a longshot.

Wilson has yet to demand a trade and still wants to play in Seattle. Until that changes, any trade discussions are both preliminary and speculative.

In the event Wilson does demand a trade, expect the Cowboys to be in the mix. Dallas is committed to Dak Prescott for now, though.