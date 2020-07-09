ESPN Ranked The Top 10 NFL Running Backs

ESPN has ranked the top 10 running backs in the NFL ahead of the 2020 season.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is widely considered the most dynamic back in the league. The Stanford alum had over 1,,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving last season to go along with 19 total touchdowns. But he didn’t earn the No. 1 spot in ESPN’s ranking.

ESPN ranked Giants RB Saquon Barkley ahead of McCaffrey for the 2020 season. Barkley’s stats were significantly less than McCaffrey’s last year. But Barkley’s potential has fans and analysts excited for what’s to come this season.

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot lands at No. 3. Elliot is still the most productive rusher in the NFL when he’s healthy. He ran for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Check out the rest of ESPN’s top 10 running backs below.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot Saints RB Alvin Kamara Titans RB Derrick Henry Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Browns RB Nick Chubb Bengals RB Joe Mixon Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Jets RB Le’Veon Bell

It’s a bit surprising to see Titans RB Derrick Henry all the way down at No. 5. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a running back completely carry a team to a conference championship as Henry did with the Titans in the playoffs last season. Henry ran for a whopping 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019.

In a poll conducted with more than 50 NFL executives, scouts and players, ESPN ranked the top 10 running backs for this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/HVWvg6lsYL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 9, 2020

One notable omission is Packers RB Aaron Jones. The Green Bay back ran for 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019.

Do you agree with ESPN’s ranking of the top 10 running backs in the NFL?