It’s no big secret that Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will be fired tomorrow unless the Cowboys somehow make the playoffs today. Should that happen, it appears that a few college coaches are in play to replace him.

On today’s edition of Sunday NFL Countdown, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that three elite coaches are “names to keep in mind” if/when the Cowboys start their search in earnest.

Schefter identified Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, and former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer as the candidates.

Via 247Sports:

“We’ve heard a lot about college coaches, don’t know how warm he is to that particular idea,” Schefter said. “Some names to keep in mind, though: Urban Meyer, Lincoln Riley…and [Matt] Campbell.”

None of the coaches on that list have any experience in the NFL ranks, but that’s never stopped Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in the past.

The first two head coaches he hired as owner – Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer – were never even NFL coordinators. But they both made fairly quick transition from college to the pros, winning three Super Bowls between the two of them.

One thing’s for sure: Jerry is going to make sure the search is thorough in leading his team forward.