ESPN’s David Pollack Has Bold Prediction For The Cowboys

David Pollack may be a college football analyst, but he still knows a thing or two about the NFL. Pollack has a big prediction for the Dallas Cowboys fans ahead of the 2020 season – Cowboys fans aren’t going to like this.

Dallas has a big year ahead of itself. The Cowboys are in must-win territory with former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy now at the helm.

Dak Prescott is the Cowboys’ long-term starter at quarterback. But another year without a playoff bid could have fans and teammates losing patience.

While many expect the Cowboys to have a big season in 2020, Pollack isn’t too optimistic. The College GameDay contributor predicts the Dallas Cowboys will not make the playoffs this season because they’re an “average team.”

"Average team, that's not going to make the playoffs."@davidpollack47 when asked to describe the Cowboys this coming season 😶 pic.twitter.com/7VRb1HOqPN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 23, 2020

Pollack’s hot take isn’t being taken very well by Cowboys fans – and NFL fans for that matter. No matter how much you hate the Cowboys, they’re anything but an average team.

The Cowboys have all the necessary pieces in place to compete for a Super Bowl over the coming years. Prescott continues to receive sharp criticism by several analysts, but he still stands as one of the more reliable quarterbacks in the NFL.

There are plenty of Cowboys haters out there, and it appears Pollack is one of them. Perhaps the College GameDay contributor should stick to analyzing college football instead of critiquing the Cowboys.