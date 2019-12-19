ESPN’s Prediction For Sunday’s Cowboys-Eagles Game

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend for what is for all intents and purposes an NFC East Championship Game.

For the Cowboys, the formula is simple: Win and they’re in. A win over the Eagles will secure the NFC East title and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. It would also be their first back-to-back NFC East titles since 1996. But getting past the Eagles will require Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to overcome a shoulder injury in time.

The Eagles’ path to the NFC East title is slightly tougher. They have to beat the Cowboys and then beat the arch-rival New York Giants in Week 17, or see the Cowboys lose to the Washington Redskins. Fortunately, the Eagles have found their groove at just the right time, and are coming off back-to-back wins.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Cowboys-Eagles game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Dallas has the edge in this game. The computer model gives the Cowboys a 54.9 percent chance to win this Sunday’s game.

Dallas got the better of the Eagles at AT&T Stadium earlier this year, winning 37-10 and keeping the Eagles out of the endzone for the final three quarters. The stakes will be higher this time, and the Eagles may need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to score the upset.

The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX.