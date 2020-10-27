Everson Griffen Reacts To Getting Traded By The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys shipped off veteran defensive end Everson Griffen this afternoon, trading him to Detroit for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Dallas signed Griffen to a one-year deal this offseason, hoping he’d be a piece to help put them over the top. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out that way, as the Cowboys’ defense has been a nightmare through seven weeks.

Griffen, who played the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, can still be an effective player though, and the Lions (3-3) are obviously hoping he can help them land a playoff berth. Meanwhile, Griffen has been given a fresh slate for the remainder of the season.

He shared his reaction to the deal via text with longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“I’m excited. I just got to process everything,” Griffen told Anderson. “I’m gonna reach out to Adrian Peterson at some point…It’s cool, a brand new start.”

Because of COVID-19 protocols, Griffen won’t be available for Detroit this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. His first game with his new team will be on November 8.

Detroit’s opponent that day? None other than the Vikings, Griffen’s former squad.