Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About The Dallas Cowboys Tonight

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys were one of the most undisciplined teams in the NFL. Not much has changed since then.

Laundry was all over the field during Saturday night's preseason bout between the Cowboys and Broncos.

Dallas was penalized a whopping nine times for 65 yards in the first two quarters of football. It's a clear problem and one Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff has to address before the 2022 regular season commences.

"Yeah, I don’t think the Cowboys cleaned up that penalty issue," said Jon Machota.

"I believe Tyler Smith just got called for his 2nd holding penalty in little more than a quarter. Hey, he's fitting right in: The Cowboys set the franchise record for penalties in a playoff game in last January's home loss to SF," wrote Skip Bayless.

One of the Cowboys' costly penalties came at the end of the second half. After the Broncos missed a field goal, a penalty was called against Dallas.

The flag allowed Denver to move up several yards and re-kick on an untimed down. The Broncos took advantage of the opportunity and added three points to go up 17-0 at the half.

"An angry Mike McCarthy during the CBS 11 halftime interview. Cowboys had 9 penalties for 65 yards in the first half. 'It’s not good enough football,'" said McCarthy, via Machota.

The Cowboys have a ton of work to do. Hopefully this isn't an indication of things to come.