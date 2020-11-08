The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Cowboys’ Trick Return Play

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are pulling out all the stops this afternoon as they try and pull off the upset against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Among the tactics they’ve utilized is a cross-field toss back on a punt return. Up 10-0, Dallas regained possession when it pulled out this trickery.

It worked to the tune of a 73-yard gain, which set up a field goal to give the underdog Cowboys a 13-0 lead late in the first half.

That was a great play design unlike anything we’ve seen since…last night. See, Rutgers actually ran the exact same type of play in its loss to Ohio State.

The Scarlet Knights’ version resulted in a touchdown for wide receiver/return man Bo Melton. Dallas’ wasn’t quite as productive, but it was still an awesome call.

In the aftermath of the play, there were plenty of jokes flying about the Cowboys ripping off Rutgers.

The official Rutgers athletics Twitter account even weighed in.

Trick plays aside, Dallas is going to need to do a lot more to keep Pittsburgh at bay. The Steelers just scored before halftime on a toss from Ben Roethlisberger to James Washington, trimming the Cowboys’ lead to a touchdown.

You can watch this game on CBS.


