Everyone Made Same Joke About Cowboys’ Trick Return Play

The Dallas Cowboys are pulling out all the stops this afternoon as they try and pull off the upset against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Among the tactics they’ve utilized is a cross-field toss back on a punt return. Up 10-0, Dallas regained possession when it pulled out this trickery.

It worked to the tune of a 73-yard gain, which set up a field goal to give the underdog Cowboys a 13-0 lead late in the first half.

Cedrick Wilson + C.J. Goodwin = 73-yard punt return for the Cowboys Cowboys 13, Steelers 0pic.twitter.com/dwDESX7mqR — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 8, 2020

That was a great play design unlike anything we’ve seen since…last night. See, Rutgers actually ran the exact same type of play in its loss to Ohio State.

The Scarlet Knights’ version resulted in a touchdown for wide receiver/return man Bo Melton. Dallas’ wasn’t quite as productive, but it was still an awesome call.

In the aftermath of the play, there were plenty of jokes flying about the Cowboys ripping off Rutgers.

Cowboys been watching Rutgers. — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) November 8, 2020

Did the Cowboys take the play from Rutgers? https://t.co/GvnnJdIGEj — Evan Closky (@EvanClosky) November 8, 2020

https://twitter.com/chris_hummer/status/1325564186156478470?s=20

We wonder where the Cowboys thought of this play 👀 Rutgers plays works again 💰 pic.twitter.com/AxxSKgGDPg — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 8, 2020

The official Rutgers athletics Twitter account even weighed in.

We know what the Cowboys were watching last night. #CHOP https://t.co/TuyMir0HSC — Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) November 8, 2020

Trick plays aside, Dallas is going to need to do a lot more to keep Pittsburgh at bay. The Steelers just scored before halftime on a toss from Ben Roethlisberger to James Washington, trimming the Cowboys’ lead to a touchdown.

You can watch this game on CBS.