Everyone Said The Same Thing About Kellen Moore After Bryan Harsin Left Boise State

With Bryan Harsin off to Auburn after severn solid years at Boise State, the Mountain West powerhouse is in need of a new head coach. But one name has been trending since the moment Harsin’s departure was announced.

Over the past 24 hours, Kellen Moore has been trending on social media. Moore currently serves as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys and has been on the Dallas staff for three years.

But Moore has arguably the strongest ties to Boise State of any coach out there. He was the Broncos’ starting quarterback from 2008 to 2011, during which he led the team to 50 wins, three top 10 finishes, and finished top 10 in the Heisman voting three times.

Moore joined the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2012 but did little in the NFL. Aside from two starts for the Cowboys in 2015, he rarely saw the field.

He’s proven far more effective as a coach, orchestrating a terrific Cowboys offense over the past few years.

Needless to say, Moore to Boise State feels like a no-brainer to many.

I’m second this — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 22, 2020

Pure speculation, Kellen Moore to Boise State. Is that just too obvious?? — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 22, 2020

The leading candidates for this job have to be: – Andy Avalos, Oregon Ducks DC

– Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboys OC Also, Jeff Choate has done a great job at Montana State. I know his former players at #BoiseState love him too. Outside of that, maybe Dirk Koetter? — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) December 23, 2020

Does Boise State come after Kellen Moore? — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 22, 2020

At 32 years of age, Kellen Moore has a bright future in coaching ahead of him. He may be in line to get some interviews for NFL head coaching jobs this year.

But the opportunity to become head coach at his alma mater has to be worth considering. If Boise State put out the feelers to their legendary QB, nobody would be shocked if he leaves the Cowboys behind.

Should Boise State hire Kellen Moore as their next head coach?