Everyone’s Joking About Jerry Jones Being Alone For The NFL Draft

Jerry Jones will be alone in his own house for the 2020 NFL Draft tonight, meaning no one will be able to stop him from making draft picks.

It’s well known Jones has the final say when it comes to all things Cowboys. Whether it be the draft, trades or coaching personnel, the Dallas owner and GM is in charge.

Tonight’s unique draft circumstances have placed all staff and players enjoying or managing the event from their own homes. The circumstances have Cowboys fans joking about the danger of letting Jones control the draft all alone by himself.

With Jones in complete control, the next three days could either be a disaster or ultimate success for Dallas. Either way, everyone’s making the same joke about Jones drafting from the comfort of his own home:

Jerry Jones making picks all alone from his house pic.twitter.com/1lzflk4UwE — Todd Miller (@PlayByPlayGuy1) April 23, 2020

Jerry Jones is in the draft room ALONE! Should i be worried? — Roshido (@Johnathanknt) April 23, 2020

Jerry Jones … alone … making draft picks. @SarahSpain is excited for the disaster potential: "They need to install some sort of shock collar from afar!"🤦 pic.twitter.com/vFnG1QyFj3 — Around The Home (@AroundtheHorn) April 23, 2020

To be fair, Jones and the Cowboys have been one of the better drafting teams over the past decade. So while fans are having a fun time with the circumstances, the Cowboys are probably going to be just fine.

Dallas holds the No. 17 pick in the first round of the draft tonight. Many expect the Cowboys to select a defensive lineman.

We’ll find out Jones’ decision tonight in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.