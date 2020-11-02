Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Cowboys vs. Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday Night Football game is almost over. Thankfully.

Philadelphia leads Dallas, 21-9, with less than four minutes to play in the game. It’s been an extremely ugly contest, with the Eagles turning the ball over several times and the Cowboys having an extremely inconsistent night behind rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci.

We’re almost done watching it, though.

Everyone’s making the same joke about tonight’s Cowboys vs. Eagles game on NBC. Our collective football intelligence is not being improved much.

“I can feel myself getting dumber watching this game,” The Ringer’s Chris Ryan, a Philadelphia native, tweeted while watching the game.

This GIF probably sums it up best:

That’s pretty well said.

If the Eagles can hold on and win tonight, Philadelphia will improve to 3-4-1 on the season, good for the lead in the NFC East. The Cowboys, meanwhile, will drop to 2-6 on the year with the loss.

Legendary Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin said earlier this week that his old team might be the NFL’s worst. He might not be wrong about that.

“I believe the Cowboys right now may be the worst team in the National Football League,” Irvin said this week on 95.7 The Game. “I know the Jets haven’t won a game. Would you take the Cowboys over the Jets right now?”

How much of tonight’s game do we think Irvin made it through?