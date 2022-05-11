Ex-Cowboy Believes Jerry Jones Is Waiting On Blockbuster Move

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy is currently the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but ESPN's Marcus Spears believes that could change by next year. That's because he thinks Jerry Jones is eyeing Sean Payton.

"Have we not paid attention to Jerry Jones for a long time? When Wade Phillips was there, Jerry Jones wanted and was grooming Jason Garrett to be the head coach," Spears said on NFL Live. "He is waiting for Sean Payton to say I want to come to Dallas, and they're going to make it happen and give the New Orleans Saints what they need."

Payton, who stepped down from his role as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints earlier this year, has ties to Dallas. He was the Cowboys' assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2005.

Spears has no doubts that Dallas will pursue Payton if he's interested in the job.

"If Sean Payton shows interest in wanting to coach the Cowboys, he'll be the coach eventually. I don't give a damn what Mike McCarthy does. Listen, y'all, this ain't hard."

Payton is no stranger to these rumors. In fact, he addressed all the noise surrounding him and the Cowboys back in April.

"Honestly, two things, it's something that's way out there. I think there's obvious reasons people would bring up that team, and a lot of it has to do with I just used to work there," Payton said, via Saints News Network. "I have a good relationship with Jerry (Jones) and his family and that team. But, outside of that, I think if that opportunity someday comes where I'm coaching in the NFL again, I don't see it or have a preconceived team in mind.

"The Dallas thing, there's nothing to combat it or say, 'Well look, for 16 years in New Orleans it came up every year, he's going to be someone who goes back.' And I think It's not challenging, but that's difficult for Mike (McCarthy) as well because he's winning games down there."

The idea of Payton returning to Dallas is quite intriguing. Whether or not it actually happens depends on how successful the Cowboys are during the 2022 season.