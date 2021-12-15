Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On His Knee Injury

Ezekiel Elliott has been dealing with a banged up knee for a number of weeks and still hasn’t been able to get fully healthy.

As a result, he’s still planning on taking one necessary precaution.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Elliott will continue to wear a knee brace on his right knee. The Dallas Cowboys All-Pro running back explained that the protective mechanism gives his injured knee increased stability.

“It just kind of holds me in place,” Elliott said of the brace, per Archer. “A lot of times when I’m kind of getting gimpy or banged up is when I kind of get rolled up, rolled on, or just land on my knee. I think the brace gives me more stability.”

Elliott’s update makes it sound like his knee isn’t improving, which isn’t exactly what Cowboys fans were hoping to hear. However, the injury won’t stop the 26-year-old ballcarrier from playing

Elliott said himself last week that the injury hasn’t been getting worse when he’s on the field. At this point, he’s determined to play through it, even if that means he’s not at 100 percent.

“It’s football, you’re never going to be 100 percent; might be 100 percent the first day of camp,” Elliott told ESPN.com last week. “It’s a tough game. But, yeah, I take a lot of pride in being out there. You are going have to drag me off the field.”

After starting out the year strong, Elliott’s numbers have taken a dip in recent weeks, dating back to when he first suffered the knee injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 9. Since that game, the three-time Pro Bowler hasn’t rushed for more than 45 yards in his last five times on the field.

With steady backup ballcarrier Tony Pollard dealing with an injury of his own, the Cowboys are left with little option but to stick by the banged-up Elliott. He’s still managed to rack up 185 carries for 810 yards and eight touchdowns this season, so Dallas could do worse.

Elliott will strap on the knee brace again this weekend when the Cowboys travel to take on the New York Giants.