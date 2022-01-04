Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.

When asked whether or not he’d be on the field this Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys top rusher responded plainly.

“I’m playing this week,” Elliott said, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Elliott’s vow is right in line with what Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said about the team’s outlook this week. Dallas wants to clean some things up on the field before the playoffs and plans to use the Week 18 game against the Eagles to do exactly that.

“Not at this point,” Jones said when asked if the Cowboys plan to sit starters this Saturday, per Machota. “I feel like we’ll be full-bore ready to go. … We need the momentum and work on our execution.”

Owner Jerry Jones shared similar thoughts soon after Dallas’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past weekend.

“I want to see them play,” Jones said of his starters, per team reporter David Helman. “That’s a playoff team, likely, that we’re playing in Philadelphia – quite possibly. We need to play a playoff game. This is what gets you ready to go.”

Elliott’s status in particular was one to watch this week. The veteran ballcarrier has been banged up this season, so the Cowboys could’ve allowed him to rest before the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

However, it looks like Elliott and Dallas are moving full steam ahead.

The Cowboys will take on the Eagles in a primetime matchup on Saturday. The Week 18 tilt is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.