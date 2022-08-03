Ezekiel Elliott Announces His Decision On Preseason Games

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

All of the talk coming out of Dallas Cowboys camp indicates the team has big plans for Ezekiel Elliott.

In order for Elliott to live up to those expectations, he has to be healthy and fresh when the season starts. It sounds like he will sit out of preseason games as a way of making sure that happens.

Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, Elliott is not expected to participate in any of Dallas' exhibition matchups this month.

"I don't think I need a preseason game, especially with the joint practices (with the Broncos and Chargers)," Elliott said.

The Cowboys will hold joint practices with Denver and Los Angeles prior to their preseason games against the AFC West teams on August 13 and 20.

Dallas' final exhibition contest will be against the Seattle Seahawks on August 26. The Cowboys open up the regular season vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 11.

Elliott posted the fourth 1,000-yard season of his career in 2021, rushing for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on 237 attempts.