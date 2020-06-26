Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott found himself in the headlines this Friday for a troubling incident involving a pool cleaner. According to TMZ, the All-Pro is being sued for an alleged dog attack that took place in the spring.

The court documents obtained by TMZ state that a woman cleaning Elliott’s pool was reportedly “ambushed” by his three dogs. He currently owns a a Rottweiler and two bulldogs.

Apparently the attack was so brutal that she required surgery on her forearm, the exact spot where the Rottweiler bit her. As for the bulldogs, they allegedly attacked her legs. Unfortunately the victim is still dealing with complications from her surgically-repaired arm.

TMZ is reporting that the pool cleaner is seeking more than $200,000 in this lawsuit, but less than $1 million. Interestingly enough, Elliott’s dogs have been accused of attacking another pool cleaner in the past.

This alleged incident took place on March 11 in Frisco, Texas.

Elliott’s attorney quickly released a statement on this matter, saying “Ezekiel was in no way negligent in connection with the alleged incident and intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit.”

The Cowboys haven’t commented on this situation yet – nor do they really have to. It’s a matter that doesn’t involve the team and has to be handled by Elliott’s personal team.

Back in 2019, Dak Prescott found himself in a similar predicament. His dog allegedly attacked a woman and actually caused her to lose part of her finger.

